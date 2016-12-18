MSU excited about gaining junior college football talent
By:
ROBBIE FAULK
Sunday, December 18, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
East Mississippi Community College has been a hot bed for talent around the country year in and year out. The Lions just finished off another big season as they won the North Division once again and they finished as Mississippi Bowl champions.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have tapped into that talent during the junior college December signing period.
For some of the reaction of MSU assistant coaches, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.
Category: