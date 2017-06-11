MSU edged by LSU 4-3 in game one of super regional

For most of the baseball game, it looked like Mississippi State was going to steal some Bayou magic from the LSU Tigers on their home field.

That was until the eighth inning when the larger part of the 11,836 fans at Alex Box Stadium came alive and the LSU bats followed. The Tigers (47-23) scored all four of their runs that inning and ripped the heart out of the visitors for a 4-3 game one victory in the super regional.

“I’m proud as heck of our entire team (Saturday),” MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro said. “The coolest thing about it is you have to win two. We’re excited about getting back out there (today). We played great for seven (innings).”

The big issue for the Bulldogs in the game wasn’t their eighth-inning breakdown it was the struggles at the plate. MSU managed just four hits against Alex Lange and Zack Hess with 11 strikeouts.

The pressure was on ace Tiger Lange very early in the game as the potential first round draft pick loaded up the bases with one out. He hit Jake Mangum to bring in the game’s first run and put the heat on the home team.

As Lange has done all season, he settled in and struck out back-to-back batters to end the threat. That put teams 0-for-19 against the All-Southeastern Conference hurler with the bases loaded and had State leading 1-0 in the first.

“With that type of ability, you’ve got to get him early,” Cannizaro said.

Strangely enough, that lead held heading into the seventh when things got dicey for the Bulldogs.

As Lange was setting MSU down in fashion giving up zero hits over the next six innings, his offense was making Konnor Pilkington work. Pilkington was chased from the game in the bottom of the seventh as he put two on base with no outs and State turned to Peyton Plumlee.

The biggest play to that point came with those two runners in scoring position with just one out. A high fly ball to center was hauled in by Jake Mangum and the sophomore threw a laser to the plate where Josh Lovelady nabbed Beau Jordan to keep a run off the board and the lead heading into the eighth.

State carried that momentum into that inning. The Bulldogs managed to get their first hit since the first when Hunter Stovall dropped a double into the right field gap. MSU had two runners in scoring position with one of its most clutch hitters at the plate in Cody Brown and the senior came through with a double into left to give MSU the 3-0 lead.

“Getting the big hit right there, I was looking for something out across the plate and got my pitch,” Brown said. “It’s tough to score runs especially against a guy like that. I was pretty amped for our team.”

Lange had been chased at that point after throwing a gem of a game. The starter threw 7.2 innings of three-hit ball striking out 10 batters.

The home team finally found its magic in the bottom of the inning. Plumlee walked Kramer Robertson and Antoine Duplantis singled giving the Tigers two base runners with one out. That’s when power hitter Greg Deichmann smashed a double into left closing the gap to 3-2.

It kept going with an RBI single from Zach Watson that tied the game at 3-3 and the bases were loaded with one out after the next two batters reached. A sacrifice fly dealt the final blow as LSU came all the way back and took the 4-3 lead and held on for the game one win.

MSU (40-26) had a good enough start from Pilkington who matched up against Lange and went six innings giving up four hits and no runs with four strikeouts and four walks. Riley Self (5-2) got the loss in the game after relieving Plumlee who gave up three of the four runs.

“Konnor Pilkington did an outstanding job for us,” Cannizaro said. “The biggest thing we needed was strikes and we weren’t able to do that in the eighth inning.”

Mississippi State and LSU get ready for game two of the series Sunday night at 8 p.m. The Bulldogs went 4-0 last weekend to get to the super regional round facing elimination.