MSU Dining wins big with carnival-themed cake

Staffers with Mississippi State University Dining recently gained a top honor in an international competition.

A carnival-themed cake designed by State Fountain Bakery Lead Decorator Angel Jennings won Aramark’s Employee Appreciation Day Cake Competition, the university said in a media release.

The six-layer cake beat out Aramark teams from around the world in the competition. The cake features sights and designs attached to carnival culture, including popcorn, carnival tickets and a ringmaster top hat.

Judges referred to the culinary creation as the “ringmaster of all cakes.”

MSU Dining Marketing Coordinator Keri Lum said in a media statement the accomplishment is no small feat as Aramark Employee Appreciation Day includes national, as well as global, accounts within all lines of business.

“We at MSU Dining are very proud of our team’s efforts in creating this award-winning cake and for all that it does for our students and campus community on a daily basis,” Lum said. “While our employees are shown appreciation every day, we’re very excited that on this special day, their skills and creativity were recognized on a global scale.”