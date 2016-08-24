MSU defensive backs injured

Mississippi State received some tough news concerning two defensive backs.

Seniors Tolando Cleveland and Cedric Jiles each went down with injuries last week.

Cleveland has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that will have him sidelined for the year. Jiles broke his right arm, but Mullen said there’s a possibility he returns before the end of the season.

That means that other defensive backs like Jamoral Graham will have to step up for the Bulldogs.

For more on the injuries and a story on Graham, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.