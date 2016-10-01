MSU defeats Auburn in volleyball

Emily Hill continued what has already been a stellar freshman campaign for the Mississippi State Bulldogs as she tallied a career-best 24 kills to lead Mississippi State over Auburn 3-1 Friday night.

“I felt really good,” Hill said. “My hitting was flowing really well and it just felt like it was on another level.”

MSU (10-7, 2-1) lost the first set 25-22 to Auburn (7-9, 1-2) before coming back to claim the final three sets 29-27, 25-20 and 26-24.

For more on the Bulldogs, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.