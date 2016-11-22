MSU dealing with loss of Weatherspoon

Quinndary Weatherspoon had become the face of Mississippi State basketball.

The sophomore guard, on a team full of freshmen this year, was supposed to be the star of the bunch following his own fantastic debut season in Starkville a year ago.

All that came to a crashing halt on Monday when Weatherspoon learned, just four games into the 2016-17 season, that he’ll miss the remainder of the year with a possible tear to the scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.

“I wish I could play with him in my last go-around,” Weatherspoon’s teammate and senior guard I. J. Ready said. “He’s a great player. Right now, it’s a little heartbreaking for us.”

For more on MSU basketball, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.