MSU begins softball weekend with victory over Kentucky

There’s just no place like home for Mississippi State.

On the heels of getting swept at No. 9 Auburn last weekend, the Bulldogs returned to Nusz Park on Friday night and got back in the win column with a 6-2 victory over Kentucky.

“It was so fun,” MSU starting pitcher Cassady Knudsen said. “It’s the best to be at home and be able to play with our fans behind us. This was awesome.”

Knudsen earned her ninth win of the season with a complete-game performance as she surrendered just four hits and three walks. More importantly, she established a foundation for MSU to distance itself from last weekend’s disappointing three-game set.

“It was tough last week on the road,” Mississippi State head coach Vann Stuedeman said. “I felt like we had our chances down there (at Auburn) and just didn’t capitalize, but (Friday), we did a really good job and capitalized on some of (Kentucky’s) mistakes and created opportunities for ourselves.”

While Knudsen laid the groundwork for Friday’s win from the circle, leadoff hitter and second baseman Bevia Robinson served as the spark plug for MSU’s offense. Robinson had two of the Bulldogs’ seven hits. Both started MSU rallies.

“I always like setting the tone for my team,” Robinson said. “As a leadoff batter, that’s my job.”

Robinson got Mississippi State off and running in the very first inning with a leadoff single. Two batters later, Caroline Seitz doubled to center bringing home Robinson for a 1-0 MSU lead.

“We manufactured that first run,” Stuedeman said. “We get a leadoff hit, we bunt her over and Caroline hits her in. That was classic softball. It was fun to be able to do that, put those pieces together and not always have to rely on hitting the home run.”

State (35-18, 9-13) added on in the fourth inning. With Reggie Harrison at third base and two outs, Morgan Bell and Calyn Adams came through with back-to-back RBI doubles to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-0.

Kentucky (34-15, 11-11) finally got to Knudsen in the fifth inning to nudge its way back into the game. After Knudsen surrendered a leadoff walk, Brooklin Hinz drilled a two-run homer to right field to cut MSU’s lead to 3-2.

However, the Bulldogs weren’t deterred.

MSU got right back to work in the home half of the fifth. Robinson started it all again with a leadoff single to left. Before the frame was through, the Bulldogs scored three times for their biggest lead of the night, a 6-2 advantage. Harrison had an RBI single, Olivia Golden had a run-scoring sacrifice fly and Adams was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to account for the three-run rally.

“That was the game right there,” Stuedeman said. “That was the difference-maker. We needed to score right there to get momentum back on our side. It helped big time to get some runs on the board right there and answer right back.”

Knudsen took care of the rest. pitching hitless softball the rest of the way. Knudsen wasn’t dominating hitters, as she only struck out four batters all night, but she said she played to her and her team’s strengths and it worked to perfection.

“All my pitches were looking good and the defense behind me was great,” Knudsen said. “I knew that (Kentucky) could hit any ground ball and my defense would eat it up.”

It all resulted in a much-needed win for State after last week’s frustrations. It also gives MSU a momentum boost headed into today. The Bulldogs will look to clinch the three-game weekend set against the Wildcats Saturday at 3 p.m. at Nusz Park. The series will conclude with a 1 p.m. contest on Sunday.

“It will be a cat and dog fight for sure,” Stuedeman said.