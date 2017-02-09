MSU to begin softball season

Mississippi State pitcher Alexis Silkwood has no problem taking the softball whenever head coach Vann Stuedeman gives her the opportunity.

Silkwood won’t have to wait long for that chance.

When the Bulldogs take on Georgia State to start the Bulldog Kickoff Friday at 3 p.m., Silkwood will be in the circle.

“When she said that, my heart rate accelerated,” Silkwood said about getting the nod from her coach. “It’s awesome because you get to go out there with your best friends and your sisters and fight for something bigger than yourself. To represent this university is such an honor and it’s so exciting to do it for the last time (this season as a senior). It’s crazy.”

Silkwood is part of a strong group of five seniors that hope to help MSU to a bounce back season.

After finishing last season with an overall record of 26-31 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs are anxious to get on the field and find success.

MSU head coach Vann Stuedeman looks to seniors SIlkwood, Katie Anne Bailey, Amanda Ivy, Caroline Seitz and Mackenzie Toler to provide veteran leadership.

"(They)t have seen significant playing time and all but one were starters as freshmen,” Stuedeman said. “We are looking forward to that leadership. All five of them are doing well in leading the squad.”

Silkwood, junior Holly Ward and junior Cassidy Knudsen will be spinning the softball in the circle for the Bulldogs in the circle this season, while Seitz hopes to be one of the hitters to keep the offense going.

Seitz is coming off a season where she hit .282 with five home runs and 31 runs batted in last season. She likes the way the offense has developed in the offseason.

“We’re looking phenomenal in the box,” Seitz said. “Everyone has a great mindset.”

The Georgia State game will be the first of two for MSU today. It also takes on Stephen F. Austin at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will play Western Kentucky first at 12:30 p.m., then the remainder of the tournament will be determined by seeding.

MSU will be tested immediately by Georgia State and its player of the year candidate Ivy Drake. Drake is one of the hitters that make Georgia State strong on offense.

“(Ivy) is one of the best hitters in the country,” Stuedeman said. “She is smart, but they all hit very well. They’ve got a good lineup.”

Stuedeman knows that the Bulldogs can’t really worry about Ivy and Georgia State, or Western Kentucky, or Stephen F. Austin that they have not seen.

MSU’s main concern is beginning the season with the right mental approach.

‘We play the game against ourselves and not our opponent,” Stuedeman said. “We realize the game is always against us in our mind and the game itself.

“I look for it to be a good starting tournament. We’ll have some good tests and be able to put a lot of players out there. I’m looking forward to some good worthy opponents and some strong softball out of the gate.”