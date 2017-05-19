MSU baseball grads get diplomas before first pitch

By DANNY P. SMITH

It’s not often that a school gets to have a graduation exercise at home plate of a baseball stadium.

That’s what took place at Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field on Thursday.

With the Bulldogs winning a series at Texas A&M two weeks ago, several players did not get to participate in commencement that weekend at Humphrey Coliseum.

Mississippi State took advantage of the opportunity prior to the start of the LSU series to recognize the four Bulldogs who earned their degrees.

Following remarks by MSU president Mark Keenum, he handed diplomas to Jacob Billingsley, Cody Brown, Josh Lovelady and Brent Rooker.

The two seniors of the group, Brown and Lovelady, were honored for the years of service they provided to the Bulldogs.

The mothers of Brown, Lovelady and the senior diamond girls threw out the first pitch.

Tigers stretch streak

against the Bulldogs

LSU stretched its winning streak over MSU to three games with Thursday's 3-1 victory.

The Bulldogs now have some work to do if they are to capture their second-straight series win over the Tigers. MSU is looking for its first series triumph over LSU in Starkville since 2007, but have to beat the Tigers today and Saturday to get that done.

State still leads the overall series 211-175-1 with a 113-73-1 advantage in games played in Starkville.

Mahoney chosen to SEC

Community Service team

MSU junior left-handed pitcher Andrew Mahoney was chosen to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team.

The team was announced on Wednesday.

Mahoney has collected 56 hours of service since the start of the 2016 fall semester. The highlight of his service is the role as an ACCESS Program Mentor where he worked with multiple MSU students on a regular basis in academic and social settings.

The Daphne, Ala., native was awarded a Volunteer Spirit Award earlier this spring by Maroon Volunteer Center for his involvement around campus and the community, especially with the ACCESS program, throughout the year. He made the fall 2016 Dean’s list as well as the fall 2016 Bulldog Honor Roll.