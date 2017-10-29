MSU back in national football polls

It's back in the rankings for the Mississippi State Bulldogs after a four week absence.

After defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 35-14 on the road Saturday night, the Bulldogs were able to jump into The Associated Press poll at No. 21 and the USA Today Amway Coaches poll at No. 22.

MSU previously held its highest ranking this season of No. 17 in AP and No. 19 in the coaches poll after knocking off LSU 37-7 at home. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 24 in both polls after a 31-3 loss to Georgia and then fell out of the rankings after being handled by Auburn 49-10 on the road.

State has worked its way back into the top 25 lists with three-straight wins over BYU 35-10, Kentucky 45-7 and now Texas A&M. The Aggies were ranked No. 24 in last week's coaches poll.

With a 6-2 overall record, the Bulldogs became bowl eligible for the eighth-straight season under coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen had a good time with anyone who picked his program to finish with only six wins this season — and there were plenty of prognosticators who did so in the summer.

"We made their predictions come true," Mullen said, smiling after Saturday's game. "I guess we hit that — but there's a lot of football left to be played."

MSU hosts UMass on Saturday at Davis-Wade Stadium, Kickoff time is set for 11 a.m.