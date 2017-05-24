MSU attracts good crowd after schedule adjustment

Mississippi State baseball has a tremendous fan following.

The crowds come out in Starkville frequently whenever the Bulldogs are playing a home game.

Fans also hit the road when they can to support MSU. That was the case on Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Even though State's game with Georgia was postponed from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, there was still a few people that were willing to make that adjustment and make it out to the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium to see the action.

The first session attendance was announced at 5,062 and most of those were MSU fans.

Mississippi State coach Andy Cannizaro said on Wednesday that it's important that the players prepare and play the best they can each and every day because of what the program means to so many people.

"I think the biggest thing that our guys try to do each and every day is play with the energy, passion and pride and try to be their very best to represent all the great former players and coaches that have come through Mississippi State," Cannizaro said. "Our home atmosphere, our home crowd, I think it's the greatest in college baseball. Mississippi State has been great long before any of us were sitting up on this stage (at the press conference), so we feel like it's a tremendous responsibility to go out there and prepare each and every day to make everyone who came before us proud."

Bulldogs have solid

top three in the order

MSU's top three batters in the lineup of Ryan Gridley, Brent Rooker and Jake Mangum had seven of the 11 hits against Georgia.

Rooker had three hits, including a home run, while Gridley and Mangum had a pair of hits each.

The trio had a combined batting average of .538 (7-for-13) in the game.

Rooker stands sixth

on home run chart

With his 21st home run of the season against Georgia, MSU's Brent Rooker secured sole possession of sixth place in the school's single-season home run list.

Bulldogs blank Bulldogs

The State pitching duo of Konnor Pilkiington and Riley Self combined for a five-hit shutout of Georgia.

It was the third shutout of the season for MSU and it was only the third time this season that Georgia had been blanked.