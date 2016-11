Mississippi State and Minnesota have scheduled a future home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, the two programs announced Wednesday. The teams will meet at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sept. 12, 2026. The Gophers return the trip on Sept. 11, 2027 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

For more on the series, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.