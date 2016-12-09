MSU announces baseball schedule

Coming off a 2016 Southeastern Conference regular season championship, Mississippi State looks to repeat against a challenging schedule in 2017 under first year head coach Andy Cannizaro.

The Bulldogs will play 20 games against eight teams that made the 2016 NCAA Tournament, 11 games against four programs that reached the NCAA Super Regional round and a pair of games against a team that reached the College World Series. In addition to 30 SEC contests, MSU is slated to play 26 non-conference games, with 39 of their 56 regular-season contests to be played within the state of Mississippi and 34 of those to be played at Dudy Noble Field.

For complete details about the MSU schedule, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.