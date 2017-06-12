MSU’s Howland discusses upcoming season at Rotary

The Rotary Club’s Starkville chapter held its weekly meeting at the Starkville Country Club on Monday, which featured guest speaker Mississippi State Men's Basketball coach Ben Howland.

Howland told the SDN Rotary invited him to come speak and give an update on the men's basketball team.

“The Rotary here in Starkville does a phenomenal job helping the community in so many ways, these are really the leaders of our community here in Starkville,” Howland said. “I'm very happy to be involved and they asked me to speak and give them an update on what we're doing with the program.”

Howland said they just began their second week of training out of the eight weeks they are allotted to work with the players.

Howland explained the NCAA has many rules governing practice time in the offseason, and one that bothers him comes during the summer months.

The coaching staff is allowed eight hours a week to work with their team. The players usually spend six hours with the new strength coach Collin Crane for spring training and two hours to work on the floor.

“It makes no sense at all because kids get better during the offseason,” Howland said. “That's when they really grow as a player.”

Howland said he is a proponent of changing the NCAA's rule to at least 10 hours a week, but he expressed the team is working within the limitations of what they are allowed to do.

The team conducts individual workouts Tuesday through Thursday, focusing on skill development within small groups. Howland mentioned most of the time players come to practice early, around 6:45 a.m., to work on their own.

Howland said one of the goals for the program is to develop continuity. When players come back for their second or third year, he said the growth of the player becomes visible.

Sophomores Quinndary Weatherspoon and Aric Holman are returning for their third year, which has Howland excited for the possibilities to come. However, Weatherspoon is limited because of wrist issues.

Howland expressed his excitement about Abdul Ado, a 6'-11”redshirted freshman from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ado was redshirted so he could focus on his GPA during his first year on campus and now is preparing to see playing time.

“The toughest guy on our team, hands down, is Abdul,” Howland said. “The only thing to stop him from impacting our team in a huge way is any kind of health issues and that's something we never have control over.”

The meeting carried on with Howland expressing his excitement for newcomers, KeyShawn Feazell and Nick Weatherspoon. Feazell is from Monticello, Mississippi and enrolled at MSU on June 1. Weatherspoon is from Camden, Mississippi and signed a letter of intent to MSU Nov. 9, 2016.

Howland said the program is still in the process of trying to recruit one more player by the time the fall semester starts.

“We are still in the process of recruiting one more player and we're looking at a number of different kids from all over the world and hopefully we'll have another player here by the time we start up in the fall,” Howland said.

Howland went on and gave other details about different players on the team and then said the team will be playing Southern Mississippi again in Jackson around Christmas time.

On a last note, Howland said he feels good about the team's culture and what next season holds.

“I feel really good about our team's culture right now,” Howland said. “My big thing is to get good kids, who are good people, and do it the right way and build from the ground up and that's what we're doing.”