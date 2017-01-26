MSMS to host middle school science bowl

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) plans to welcome young scholars from around the state for a competition that will put their intellectual skills to the test.

MSMS will host the MIssissippi Regional Middle School Science Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hooper Academic Building on the Mississippi University for Women's campus in Columbus.

The event will feature more than 100 students representing middle schools from across the state, who will participate in a fast-paced verbal forum to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math.

MSMS said in a press release that each team is composed of four students, one alternate student, and a coach.

All students participating in the competition will receive a Science Bowl T-shirt, and winning teams will receive a trophy.

The winning team from the regional event will receive an all-expense paid trip to compete in the National Science Bowl, which is scheduled for April 27 through May 1 in Washington, D.C.