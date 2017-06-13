MSDH to close district office in Starkville

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced a major agency reorganization on Monday that will impact at least one location in Starkville.

The MSDH will close its district office in Starkville as part of the shift away from its traditional nine-district structure, opting instead for three regional offices in Biloxi, Jackson and Tupelo.

State Health Officer Dr. Mary Currier told the SDN through a media liaison on Tuesday that the offices closing are all administration offices and direct county health department clinic services will not be affected.

The Oktibbeha County Health Department - located at 203 Yeates Street - will not be impacted by the reorganization.

The MSDH District 4 office in Starkville is located on Lynn Lane and covers administrative work for 10 Mississippi counties, including: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claw, Lowndes, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Webster and Winston.

Currier said closing two-thirds of the agency’s district offices would save $1.5 million in administrative overhead.

The nine district offices are in Batesville, Biloxi, Greenwood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Meridian, McComb, Starkville and Tupelo.

The new region model will be effective July 1.