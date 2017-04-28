MS Horse Park to host Paint Horse Club Show Saturday

The Mississippi Horse Park will host the MS Paint Horse Club Show on Saturday, April 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

Admission is free for the public, with the show featuring the signature color patterns of Paint Horses - a pattern that resembles fingerprints. No two Paint Horses look the same.

The event is anticipated to have 150 entries with contestants from Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas.

Bricklee Miller, MS Horse Park Facility Manager, said the park is appreciative of the relationship it has built with the MS Paint Horse Club over the last several years

“It’s rewarding to sit back and see how annual events grow and impact our community,” Miller said. “Promoters such as the MS Paint Horse Club know to expect impeccable footing, a safe and quality facility which is what we strive to provide.”

The Paint Horse Club Show is set to kick off the Summer Saddle Series where contestants must show in all three to qualify. Featured will be: halter, longe line, showmanship, hunter under saddle, hunt seat equitation, western pleasure, walk/trot, reining and trail.