Like mother, like daughter: Carrs share love for MSU

Mississippi State athletics is in Khris Carr’s blood.

The Starkville native and junior outside hitter on MSU’s volleyball team is the daughter of two former Bulldogs. Her father, Keith, lettered in football from 1990-92. Her mother, Ann, lettered in basketball from 1987-90.

Despite all that, Khris wasn’t so sure she wanted to stick around town after she graduated from Starkville High back in 2015. It was a situation that had Ann, who currently serves as a senior associate athletic director at MSU, a bit concerned.

“I was thinking, ‘How am I going to go see this child play?’ Ann Carr recalled. “How was I going to support her knowing we don’t have a lot of family, and how do you support your child wherever she is, then work in college athletics and her sport is the same time of year as football? How do you make sure you are there when you need to be there for her?”

It was a bridge Ann Carr never had to cross. Khris ultimately chose to stay in her hometown. Because of that, mother and daughter’s bond remains as tight as ever.

These days, Khris is a couple of years into her MSU career. She’s happy she stayed home and played near her mom.

“With her being down the road, it makes it easier because I know she’s right there in tough times and in good times,” Khris Carr said.

Ann has always been one of Khris’ biggest fans. While Khris figured out volleyball was her sport, after trying out youth basketball and soccer, Ann was right there each step of the way. In fact, Mom is still there for her girl, even though the dynamics have changed as Khris has moved out on her own and become a young adult.

“She’s very respectful of my space and making sure that I grow and experience the college life,” Khris Carr said of her mother. “She steps in when she needs to. She steps in to make sure I’m doing well in my academics and classes and life in general. That’s good. I like that. She gives me enough space to grow, but also allows me to understand, ‘Hey, I’m your mom so call me. Get some advice. Get some help. Vent to me.’”

Ann has always served as that sounding board for Khris. She has also served as a full-time coach and motivator, in addition to being mom. Ann knows firsthand how much dedication is required to excel at a sport in college. Ann says she makes sure her daughter understands the same thing and pushes her to take all the extra steps.

“I think that’s the part that me being a former college athlete helps,” Ann Carr said. “I’m honest with (Khris) when she hasn’t given her all. When she thinks she has given her all, I’m pretty blunt, so she can probably take more from a coach because I have been very open with her when she hasn’t done her best. Someone else may go up to her and say, ‘Oh, you did really good,’ then she has to come up to me and I’ll say, ‘You did a great job, but here are some things we need to really work on.’”

Khris has, and still does, appreciate all the help.

“She pushed me a lot, which I’m very thankful for,” Khris Carr said of her mother. “Now, it’s a lot easier to push myself. My standards for myself are a little higher than even what my coaches are expecting, I’m sure.”

Still living in the same town, Ann and Khris also get to enjoy the little things together, too.

“We don’t see each other every single day, but we probably talk just about every day,” Ann Carr said. “We see each other and talk to each other. She bounces things off of me. We have lunch together.”

Still, Ann Carr seeks balance. She doesn’t want Khris to feel like she’s always being watched.

“I want her to be a young college student,” Ann Carr said. “I don’t want her to feel like it was a bad decision to come to Mississippi State and I don’t think she feels that because I don’t smother her. I allow her to come to me when she needs things. She knows I’m there to support her.”

Khris is right there to support her mom right back. Khris openly admits she loves Mississippi State. She always has. However, being near her mother played a gigantic part in keeping Khris right where she is now. She has no regrets about her decision.

“I knew how much (coming to MSU) would help my mom and how much I love my mom,” Khris Carr said. “I think that overall, it was just a part of growing up and understanding what was best for me. This is a good school and place to get an education. I think that I could’ve gone to another area and played volleyball, but the best choice was to stay here at State.”