Morse files pre-election campaign finance report

District 1 Constable candidate Joe Morse filed his pre-election campaign finance report on Thursday, two days after the Tuesday, Oct. 31 filing deadline.

The reporting period covered fundraising efforts from Jan.1 to Oct. 28. Morse will face off against former District 1 Constable Shank Phelps, who recently retired as Oktibbeha County EMA director.

Morse, who works as a transport officer for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, reported $638 in total contributions for the calendar year-to-date, all of which was itemized.

In terms of spending, Morse reported $1,650.81 in itemized disbursements.

On the filing form, Morse listed only one $500 itemized contribution from a source reported as "misc," with the required "name of employer" and "occupation" fields left blank.

The largest individual payout from Morse's coffers went to Pollan Promos in the amount of $886.48 for cards and door hangers.

Morse also purchased advertising from the Starkville Daily News in the amount of $483.

This will be Morse's second campaign for District 1 constable, after an unsuccessful bid in 2011.