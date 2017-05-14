More than a holiday: Honoring Starkville's mothers



Many across the country today will celebrate mothers and mother-figures, but mothers will also celebrate their families, and the memories they shared.



Starkville has many residents in assisted living facilities and retirement communities who recently looked back on moments spent with their mothers and with their children.



JENELLE TRUELOVE

Jenelle Truelove, 89, is a resident of BeeHive Homes of Starkville and a mother of three. Truelove had a rural upbringing on a small farm in Itawamba County, Mississippi.



"A mother is someone who sees to the little ones, nurses them and loves her children," Truelove said. "I loved my mother and cared for her during her golden years."



Truelove's mother taught her to sew, cook, clean and instilled in her the importance of education.

She has many memories of her mother, Lula "Marie" Crowder. One of her favorites, though, was her mother and father's 50th wedding anniversary. She said the many people that attended the celebration attested to how loved her mother and father were.



Truelove has three children: Sandra Reid, who passed away at the age of 41, Herman Truelove, who lives in Starkville, and Jona Thorn.



Truelove said she and the other seniors at the BeeHive enjoy when her children visit, because her son is a musician and her daughter sings.



"As a mother, I have enjoyed life," Truelove said. "We have had a good home. The children have had a good living. Herman and Jona both visit very often and are very good to me."

MARJORIE IVERS



Marjorie Ivers, 94, moved from place to place growing up, but she spent most of her married life in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Ivers said her mother, Dovie Wood, was a strict woman, but raised her children to do the right thing.



Ivers lives at Montgomery Gardens, where her granddaughter, Candy Tranum, works and cares for her. Her two daughters are Carol Bellsnyder, who lives in Arkansas, and Candy's mother Sandra Tyner, who is always close at her own home in Starkville.



"From the time that I was a little girl, I knew that I wanted to grow up and get married and have children," Ivers said. "I really enjoy my girls and my five grandchildren."



Ivers enjoys Saturday lunches with her daughter and her son-in-law, who has the same taste in food as she does. Their favorite meal to eat together is turnip greens, pinto beans and cornbread.

MARTHA LANCASTER



Martha Lancaster is 84 years old and grew up in Houston, Mississippi. She has many fond memories of her mother, Estelle Beckham Turner, who prepared lunch for them every day, even during the school year.



"I lived across the road from the schoolhouse," Lancaster said. "I got to run home and eat lunch and then go back to the schoolhouse. She was a really good cook, and a very sweet person."



Lancaster said she took her own children to church every time the doors were open, with the church functioning as a second family.

She worked for Sealtest Dairy, and her children grew up going with her to the milk plant, playing while she worked and occasionally running to the drug store to buy ice cream.



Lancaster has three children, Sherry Carter, Tiffani Evans, and Mark Whitt. Her son passed away a few years ago, but she cherishes every visit she has with her daughters.



"Motherhood means everything to me," Lancaster said.

AGNES GRIFFITH



Agnes Griffith, 93, is a mother of three, grandmother of five, great-grandmother of one, and is excited to have two great-grandchildren on the way.



"My next great-grandbaby is going to be named after me," Griffith said. "She is due any minute, now."



Griffith grew up in Carriere, a town close to Picayune, and currently lives at the Claiborne at Adelaide. Her living room is decorated with pictures of smiling family members and friends. Some of the faces include her children, Hugh Griffith, Gail Griffith, and Jane Windham, as well as her five grandchildren and great-granddaughter.



Griffith said she misses her mother, Sara Louvie, who was always there for her while she was growing up.



While growing up and raising her children, Griffith made many special memories, from training horses to playing in the pecan orchard where they lived.



One particular memory that Griffith holds dear took place when her children were young. She took her son and her two daughters to the railroad tracks near their house to make casts of animal tracks in the dirt. Her husband was a dentist, and they borrowed some of the material he would use to make teeth, so they could fill the animal prints and make art of them.



"We looked and looked and we didn't find any animal tracks," Griffith said. "So, I decided we would cast my children's feet, and they all came out perfect."



Griffith has those same casts hanging on her wall in her bedroom, little white footprints preserved for all these years.