Moore to play in boys soccer All-Star match

All-Star soccer players from across the state of Mississippi are finding out this weekend what Starkville High School boys coach Rob Fyke already knew.

Rylan Moore can be a pretty dependable player.

Moore and the North All-Stars will take on the South Saturday at the Baptist Rehab Services 33rd annual All-Star Boys Soccer match at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Clinton. The boys match will follow the 12:30 p.m. girls match.

Fyke came to rely heavily on Moore’s help in his first season to coach the Yellowjackets.

“He played almost every minute of the season,” Fyke said. “I pulled him out a couple of times during blowout games, but he solidified the midfield. His level didn’t drop from game one to game 18.”

The South boys won last year’s meeting 2-1 to increase its series lead to 14-11-7.

Tickets for the event are $5 per person and admission is good for both the boys and girls matches.