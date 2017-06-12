Moore files Petition for Judicial Review concerning mayoral results

Attorney and Democratic mayoral candidate Johnny Moore will now have his day in court to officially contest the results of the May 16 Democratic Primary runoff.

Moore officially filed a Petition for Judicial Review or Election Contest in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Monday, which requests that all legal ballots cast be accepted or a new municipal election held based on “numerous voting irregularities both on Election Day, as well as throughout the two weeks prior to Election Day when absentee votes were cast.”

During the judicial review process, a special circuit court judge will be appointed and it would proceed with a hearing and an expedited trial. The election commissioners would act as a special tribunal to advise the judge during the trial.

Local property owner and former chief administrative officer for the city of Starkville Lynn Spruill was certified as the winner by six votes over Moore, after numerous affidavit ballots were counted toward Moore’s total.

Earlier this month, Moore filed a Petition for Election Contest with the Democratic Executive Committee, with the hearing date scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.

Following the latest petition filing, Moore’s legal counsel William Starks says more than 60 votes are in question.

“Our goal is to make sure the will of the voters is determined,” Starks said in a media release. “Absentee ballots were accepted that were marked improperly, while several other absentees were erroneously rejected. Numerous voters who had properly registered with the Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk were not allowed to vote. In an election this close, there simply is no way to determine a winner when so many laws and procedures weren’t followed.”

Spruill’s attorney Jim Mozingo told the SDN via text message that the Spruill camp received an email from the Moore campaign Monday afternoon abandoning the election contest before the Democratic Executive Committee scheduled for Tuesday.

“The hearing is perfectly timely, and we have not yet seen any demonstration that the committee has acted other than reasonably and in good faith,” Mozingo said. “All the allegations of error that have been made are just that, and they are mostly very general.”

Mozingo then said their legal team did not understand why the Moore campaign, after choosing to run on the Democratic ticket, is so anxious to avoid a hearing with the Democratic Executive Committee.

“Nothing in the election contest disturbs us,” Mozingo said. “We have always taken the position that all properly cast ballots should be counted. It is disappointing that the Moore campaign has felt the necessity to try its case in the press and seek to whip up emotion about matters not proven rather than rely on the process and it's results.”

Despite Moore's apparent abandonment of Tuesday’s hearing, Mozingo said Spruill’s team will be there in the morning.

Oktibbeha County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Patti Drapala told the SDN Monday night that Moore’s decision to file the petition in circuit court late in the day came as a surprise to the committee.

“I plan to be there at 10 a.m. and I will ask my committee members to be there,” she said. “It’s very late in the day to all of a sudden switch your plans. We are just disappointed (Moore) is not following the process through the Democratic Committee.”

Mississippi State law says a candidate contesting an election has 10 days to file a Petition for Judicial Review in circuit court after any contest is filed with an executive committee.

Starks said because the hearing with the Democratic Executive Committee was set on the last possible day Moore could file his Petition for Judicial Review, the decision was made to proceed with filing the contest immediately.

“The filing deadlines in election contests are very strict,” Starks said. “Based on the overwhelming number of ballots that are presently in question, the hearing before the Committee would not be completed in one day’s time. In order to comply with Mississippi law, we felt it was prudent to get the Petition for Judicial Review filed before the hearing in order to preserve my client’s legal rights.”

Moore said in the press release he is optimistic about the upcoming judicial review.

“I have had so much support from people throughout the community,” Moore said. “My aim is to make certain that every person who wanted to vote and was registered to vote gets his or her vote counted. I also want to make sure the election process is fairly administered. That’s something we all can agree on.”