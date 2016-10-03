Monroe arrested for rape

According to a Starkville Police Department news release, Mark D. Monroe, 30, of Starkville turned himself in to the SPD, and was charged with one count of rape.

He is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $5,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court at 6 p.m. today.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151