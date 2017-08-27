Monday morning quarterback: Starkville vs. Oxford

It’s become commonplace in sports for teams and coaches to take a one-game-at-a-time approach.

As a sportswriter, I often cringe at the coach-speak I and others tend to get, but Friday night showed why coaches cringe at the thought of looking ahead.

In my mind, that’s what happened to the Starkville Yellowjackets when they hosted Oxford in the Little Egg Bowl. Taking nothing away from the Chargers, but Starkville was the better team at most positions and the Jackets showed it early on in the game.

The defense was a stonewall with Zach Edwards and Jalil Clemons terrorizing the backfield. Those two eventually racked up 18 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks together and the entire defense filled the stat sheet with 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks total.

The offense was out-gaining Oxford by well over 100 yards by the end of the first quarter, yet it took a last second hail mary throw to wide receiver Rufus Harvey to take a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

You could tell something was just off from the SHS offense and there didn’t seem to be nearly as much focus as there needed to be against a team that plays fundamentally sound.

Oxford continued to hang around in the second half and played its game. After switching quarterbacks midway through the game, the Chargers found success with their sophomore John Meagher and he began to make plays against that Starkville defense. As the Jacket offense began to sputter, the Chargers took advantage and tied the game at 14-14 late.

There were fumbles by sure-handed running backs, bad snaps on offense and punts, dropped passes and penalties. The Jacket’s top offensive lineman, left tackle Kameron Jones, was booted from the game for throwing a punch and will miss most of this week’s game as well. On top of it all, starting tailback Rodrigues Clark was out with a knee injury after averaging nearly 5 yards a carry in the first half.

The first thing that came to my mind was that next team on the schedule. Waiting in the wings was the defending Class 5A State champions and Starkville’s biggest rival West Point. Down in Louisville, the Green Wave were having a few problems of their own as they had an early 7-0 deficit before coming back to win the game rather cleanly.

When Starkville and Oxford hit overtime, all the momentum had slid to the visitors and they took their first lead of the game with a quick score. Last season, a moment like this would have broken the young Jackets. This year, they had the will to make the plays.

SHS sent it to double overtime, scored to take the lead and held on with a four-down stop to stay undefeated. Great teams encounter games like Friday night and find a way to win. Starkville made enough mistakes to lose, but found a way.

Now that it’s out of their system, Friday night’s game up the road in West Point will tell the story. This Green Wave team is completely capable of beating a team like Starkville and they can hang with just about everyone in the state.

Like the Noxubee game to start the season for the Jackets, this has no implications on playoff berths or a state championship, but it’s a good measuring stick. Do-it-all athlete Marcus Murphy will be a load to handle for the SHS defense and West Point’s unit on the other side of the football is as good as it comes.

Chris Chambless will have his players ready, but I’m betting Chris Jones will too. Needless to say, I don’t think either team will be looking ahead this week. You can expect them both to have each other’s attention which makes for a fun night for us all.

See you there.

Robbie Faulk is the high school writer for the Starkville Daily News. The views in this column are Faulk's and not necessarily the views of the SDN or its staff.