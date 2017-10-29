Monday morning quarterback: Starkville Academy vs. Park Place Christian Academy

There’s a running joke between Starkville Academy head football coach Chase Nicholson and myself.

In Nicholson’s eyes, I’m typically not supposed to cover big-time Volunteer home football games.

Honestly, I wouldn’t blame Nicholson if there’s some part of him that’s not joking. In my years covering sports for the Starkville Daily News, it really does seem like every time I show up at J.E. Logan Field for an important Starkville Academy football game, the Vols come up short.

This past Friday, as the Volunteers hosted Park Place in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs, I tucked myself into a corner of the press box at Starkville Academy. I thought, at the very least, I’d stay out of Nicholson’s sight. I didn’t want him to know the curse of my presence was in effect.

You can’t hide from Nicholson though. It wasn’t long before he spotted me. Luckily for Nicholson, and probably luckily for my personal health, it didn’t matter this time. Starkville Academy rolled to a 41-0 win.

Not even me being at the game could slow down the Vols against the Crusaders. This isn’t a knock against Park Place, it’s just a cold, hard fact, but Starkville Academy was simply the far better team. Only a year ago, Park Place was playing eight-man football. The Crusaders jumped back up to the traditional 11-man style prior to this season after spending a couple of years on the eight-man circuit, but despite a playoff-caliber team, Park Place wasn’t in Starkville Academy’s league.

The Volunteers smothered the Crusaders and ran the football all over them. Park Place had less than 50 total offensive yards. Taylor Arnold ran for nearly 100 yards and had two touchdown runs. Noah Methvin had a pair of rushing scores himself. Ben Owens had a touchdown pass with Raegan Richardson hauling down the scoring reception. Garrett Lewis found the end zone on a rush. It was the perfect start to Starkville Academy’s playoff run.

The truth of the matter though is that Starkville Academy should have beaten Park Place handily. The Vols merely took care of business. Now, the challenge gets tougher as the playoffs continue.

Over on the other side of Starkville, Mississippi State head football coach Dan Mullen often says about playing in the Southeastern Conference that big wins in big games simply earns you the chance to play another bigger game the following week.

That very much applies to Starkville Academy now. This Friday, Starkville Academy will host Central Hinds. I’ll admit to not knowing much of anything about Central Hinds, but I do know that teams don’t usually make it to the second round of the playoffs without being dangerous.

If Starkville Academy can play as well against Central Hinds as it did against Park Place, the Vols will get the chance to keep playing these big games. Starkville Academy certainly has the talent to keep moving forward, but that talent has to overcome the ever-increasing obstacles if the Vols are to capture the ultimate prize when the playoffs are said and done.

It’ll be interesting to see how Starkville Academy handles things as the pressure mounts in the days to come. Now that the Vols have won a big game with me in their stadium, maybe Nicholson will even let me watch.

Joel Coleman is the Mississippi State writer for the Starkville Daily News. The views in this column are Coleman's and not necessarily the views of the SDN or its staff.