Monday morning quarterback: Starkville Academy vs. French Camp

We’re only two weeks into the high school football season.

Admittedly, there is a long, long way to go. With that disclaimer noted though, I have to say I was incredibly impressed with what I saw out of the Starkville Academy Volunteers on Friday night and they absolutely have the weapons to be a very dangerous team moving forward.

Starkville Academy went on the road and topped French Camp 38-7 on Friday. Truth be told, the Vols might could have made things even more lopsided. Starkville Academy wasn’t all that crisp offensively in the first half.

Still, the Vols led 21-7 at the half and exploded for 17 third-quarter points to cruise to the win.

It wasn’t what Starkville Academy did that caught my eye. It was how they did it. It’s just one man’s opinion, but it sure seems like the Vols have incredible talent all over the field at multiple spots.

It’s easy to pick out the skilled players on the offensive side. Quarterback Ben Owens accounted for 124 passing yards, 15 rushing yards and four total touchdowns at French Camp. William Wolfe hauled in a pair of long touchdown receptions. Reagan Richardson caught a touchdown pass as well.

“Our skill players are second to none,” Owens said. “They are fast, athletic and strong. That’s a quarterback’s best friend. They help me look good.”

Owens, Wolfe and Richardson were far from the only standouts though.

Taylor Arnold ran for 58 yards, but his biggest contributions came on defense and special teams. Arnold had a pair of punts in the first half that pinned French Camp deep and ultimately flipped field position in favor of the Vols and led to a pair of Starkville Academy touchdowns. Then, in the third quarter, Arnold recorded an interception that was the starting point of the Vols’ surge to put the game away.

Starkville Academy’s defense as a whole was pretty suffocating. The group scored a touchdown on its own in the second quarter when Kyle Faver returned a French Camp fumble 3 yards, but more than that, the Vols really didn’t give French Camp much of anything, save for a long touchdown pass in the first half.

“That defense gets us stops,” Owens said. “It all creates momentum that builds and builds and turns into (wins like Friday’s).”

What about Starkville Academy’s kicking game? Well that seems just fine too. Cameron McKee drilled a 22-yard field goal. He also comfortably made all five extra point attempts. McKee’s only blemish was a missed 44-yard field goal attempt that looked to be accurate, but fell a few yards short.

So whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, it sure seemed as though the Vols had talent at their disposal.

Head coach Chase Nicholson attributed it all to a great amount of depth.

“We have 40 guys out (playing),” Nicholson said. “When you get 40 guys out and they’re all great athletes, you’re going to find some weapons and you’re going to find some things. What you get with all those guys is they come to work everyday. They’re going to try to get better. We’re putting in work and trying to get better. Well-rounded I guess is what you’d call it. I just know we have a good team that’s working hard, really likes playing together, trusts each other and trusts these coaches.”

French Camp head coach Nathan Wright admitted Starkville Academy’s depth was just too much for his group to overcome.

“That’s hard to play with for us,” Wright said. “My guys are trying to run down their receivers, then turning around and having to run routes themselves. Anytime you have the kind of depth they have, that’s nice. I really think, as a whole, they’ve got a really good package. They have two quarterbacks that are really efficient. They have an offensive line and a defensive line that’s always solid. I really expect them to go a while.”

We’ll see exactly how far Starkville Academy’s talent takes it as the season moves forward. For now though, the Vols look to be in pretty good shape. That won’t be good enough though as things progress.

Nicholson says the key component for his squad is to not settle and rest on their much-too-early laurels.

“You have to improve every week,” Nicholson said. “If you ever get satisfied or get complacent, you’re going to lose and all of this will be for nothing. We have to get better every week. We preach it every week. We preach it every day and every play. We have to get better or we will not go where we want to go.”

Joel Coleman is the Mississippi State writer for the Starkville Daily News. The views in this column are Coleman's and not necessarily the views of the SDN or its staff.