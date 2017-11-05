Monday morning quarterback: Starkville Academy vs. Central Hinds Academy

There really was no reason for the Starkville Academy Volunteers to be dismayed by their season last year, but they felt there was unfinished business to attend to when they walked off the field for the final time.

The Vols finished a respectable 6-4 with a very young team and made it to the second round of the MAIS AAA playoffs. There certainly wasn’t any reason to hang their heads when they were beaten 35-7 on the road in Natchez against Adams County Christian Academy, but they spent all offseason thinking about that moment.

This Friday’s battle against that same team has so much at stake and SA is right where it wants to be heading into it.

The Vols got there by being as dominant on the defensive side of the football as they have in recent years. They were strong throughout the regular season and at 11-1, there isn’t much to complain about after securing home field advantage and the No. 2 seed overall for the playoffs.

Starkville Academy's first two games show a team that’s playing its best football.

The Vols knew that the challenge would be much tougher last week against Central Hinds than it was in round one against Park Place Christian. However, one wouldn’t know the challenge was stiff after watching that SA defense go.

It was total domination up front from that unit led by Kyle Faver and Will and Matt Miller as that trio of pass rushers combined for 5.5 tackles for loss. The whole defense allowed just four first downs and two of those came on the final drive with a 30-0 lead and eventual win by that score.

I’ve mentioned after most SA games just how impressive this defense has been all year and they continue to get the job done week in and week out. When I go to a game at J.E. Logan Field, I know that I’m going to see excellent defense from the blue jerseys and a ground and pound running attack that can lure teams to sleep and then find an open Richardson brother down the field. For those of you who don't know, that’s Raegan and Brady.

In all honesty, that win was likely flushed by Sunday afternoon by those coaches and players.

Coach Chase Nicholson knows what to expect from Adams Christian. There are comparisons from this Rebel team to SA that can give us a look at the tough matchup that is ahead.

First of all, Adams Christian holds an identical 11-1 record just missing out on the No. 2 seed to the Vols because of the power point system. The Rebels beat Central Hinds 34-7 to open the season and just ended Heritage Academy’s season last week with a 42-12 blowout at home to get to this point.

Now, the script flips on Adams Christian. It knocked off this SA team last year on its home turf to get to a state title. The Vols have the opportunity to do the same thing to the Rebels with a trip to next Saturday’s championship on the line.

If I know anything from watching SA multiple times this year, the Rebels will have to bring their A game, especially with what’s on the line.

Robbie Faulk is the high school writer for the Starkville Daily News. The views in this column are Faulk's and not necessarily the views of the SDN or its staff.