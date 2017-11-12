Monday morning quarterback: Starkville Academy vs. Adams County Christian Academy

It might have been easier if I searched back through my emails to find last week’s Monday Morning Quarterback write up, copy and paste it and make a few minor changes this week.

That’s how similar things went for Starkville Academy this week in what was a statement win in the MAIS AAA State semifinals. This week, the same thing applies to their next opponent that was mentioned about Adams County Christian School.

I wrote about the Volunteers sheer dominance on the defensive side of the football this season and especially in the playoffs. I also expressed how fueled this team was to get a chance at redemption from how its season ended a year ago at ACCS in blowout fashion.

Starkville Academy players and its coach didn’t even speak about that game prior to the first kick on Friday. The Vols knew what was at stake and they knew who was coming into their house. All they simply did was dominant the football game for four quarters in a 31-0 beat down that has them playing for a state championship on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

I’m running out of things to say about the SA defense. It’s a unit that continues to just be absolutely lights out and the head of the snake is defensive coordinator Brad Butler. Through three games in the playoffs, the Vols are outscoring opponents 102-0. The offense deserves its props but what the defense is doing is remarkable.

It’s so remarkable that you have to consider that it’s been almost impossible for SA's three opponents to even cross midfield. The Vols have consistently put these teams behind the chains and deep in their own territory while also causing turnovers and giving the offense much to work with in field position.

On the other side of the football, we’re also seeing just how tough an out this team can be. With a healthy Ben Owens at quarterback, teams are having to game plan for what he brings to the table as well as Noah Methvin as the two both bring their strengths to the game. It’s made it tough on opponents to stop the ground game with the addition of runners like Taylor Arnold, William Wolfe and Nason Heflin and the passing threat with reliable wide outs Raegan and Brady Richardson.

The balance of the team is a credit to what head coach Chase Nicholson has built in his three years as the head coach and with the coaches around him. He told me when he was hired that it was important to him to surround himself with great coaches and that’s what he did when he hired veterans Tony Stanford and Bubba Davis. Along with Butler, those are three coaches with head coaching experience that have been great teachers of the game.

Now, with all of that said, to Saturday.

Starkville Academy is back in the state championship game looking for its first title in over a decade. All the pieces are there, but there’s one thing that stands in its way.

Like the Vols, Indianola Academy has been dominant in the playoffs, but it has been dominant for the last two seasons. SA gave the Colonels their best game of the season earlier this year in a 35-21 game at Indianola, but this isn’t the same team. SA is healthy and it's ready for the challenge.

Indianola Academy has been through this before, however. This is the third-straight trip to the state title game having won 27-consecutive games and the Colonels are defending champions.

I don’t have a prediction of who might win it. My only prediction is that the Vols will be ready. I’m not worried about this team coming out flat. Starkville Academy will be coming to Jackson Academy on a mission and it will be going to do everything in its power to bring home a first place trophy.

Robbie Faulk is the high school writer for the Starkville Daily News. The views in this column are Faulk's and not necessarily the views of the SDN or its staff.