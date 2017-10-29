Monday morning quarterback: East Webster vs. Leflore County, Starkville vs. Warren Centralmy

Bittersweet would be the term I would use for my experience this week in regards to both weather and football.

For full disclosure, I absolutely despise the rain and the cold. Coupled together, I believe there’s not many worse conditions to watch a football game in, much less play one. I’ll get to that shortly, but first the good news from the weather system that found its way to the deep south late last week.

The impending cold front that was set to hit the state just before game time on Friday evening moved up a large portion of the games in the state. That, of course, meant that I got the opportunity to watch two football games this week in which I will never complain.

East Webster and Leflore County was first on the docket for Friday night and I knew what to expect before I even made the short 5-10 minute drive over to Cumberland. There was no doubt in my mind that the gritty Wolverines were going to win the effort battle. I’ve spent enough time around that coaching staff and many of those players to know that they wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Add in a trip to the playoffs on the line and you could put your hard-earned dollars down on the bunch from Webster County.

I also knew that anything was possible with the Leflore County crew. I watched them several weeks ago against Eupora and saw a team that could score just about whenever it wanted. It was the only team in the district to defeat the Class 2A, Region 2 champions at Winona and nearly came back from four touchdowns down to take out Eupora.

True to form, the Wolverines came out firing and they didn’t stop for four quarters. The defense was outstanding for most of the contest and Charlie Brand did his part to make sure that his high school football career continued.

While East Webster came out victorious with the 36-32 win, it wasn’t without some heartbreak. Wide receiver and defensive back Keevon Patterson awkwardly turned to make Brand’s catch early in the first half when he fell to the ground in pain. He had broken his leg in two places abruptly ending his junior year on the field and on the court. My thoughts and prayers are with the Pattersons and Keevon as he battles back from injury.

The Wolverines will go on without him and he will be missed. What’s next is a tall challenge as the Wolverines head to 10-1 Scott Central this week, which has been one of the more dominant teams in 2A. It will be a tall task ahead of East Webster, but expect more fight from these Wolverines.

Now for the bitter part.

About the only thing I can think of that has made Starkville average on the football field this season is a wet field and, boy, did they get that this weekend.

The Yellowjackets looked out of sync from start to finish as they traveled to Vicksburg to take on Warren Central and the VIkings took full advantage. Penalties, turnovers and other miscues held SHS out of the end zone and off the scoreboard as it fell 23-0 for its first loss since early September and second loss of the season.

One thing I want people to remember is that last year's dominant Clinton team with superstar Cam Akers left Warren Central with a loss as well. The Arrows nearly lost to the Vikings in the playoffs as well as Josh Morgan’s team just never sees intimidated by the state’s top teams.

While I feel the Jackets win that game in dry conditions, it would not shock me in the least that Warren Central makes a run in the playoffs and could potentially meet SHS again. Watching the players post game, I know they’ll gladly accept a rematch.

The lack of production in wet conditions at West Point and at Warren Central is concerning for the Jackets, but coach Chris Jones said sometimes these games need to happen for a team to really take the next step. We’ll see if that is the case as Starkville goes for the Region 2-6A title this week against Clinton.

All things considered, I enjoyed the two-game week. Maybe next time, I’ll go 2-0 instead of 1-1.

Robbie Faulk is the high school writer for the Starkville Daily News. The views in this column are Faulk's and not necessarily the views of the SDN or its staff.