The Starkville Yellowjackets lost a 64-60 decision to Murrah at the Joe Horn Classic in Columbus Friday night.

In other action, the Lady Jackets won 61-20 over Cordova, Tenn., in the Magic Citi Showcase in Olive Branch, while Starkville Academy split a pair of games in Greenwood.

For recaps of these games, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.