Mississippi State's Vivians adds on to big week

An already good week for Victoria Vivians got even better Thursday night in the midst of No. 4 Mississippi State’s dominating 86-41 victory over Vanderbilt at Humphrey Coliseum.

Vivians led MSU with 21 points, which was her 19th-straight game to score in double figures, to help the Bulldogs easily top the Commodores. All 21 points came in the first half.

Vivians has now scored 1,546 total points in her Mississippi State career. That places her fifth on MSU’s all-time career scoring list. Only former Bulldogs Jennifer Fambrough, Alexis Rack, Tan White and LaToya Thomas have scored more points than Vivians while wearing the maroon and white.

Vivians’ Thursday night success came just one day after she was selected to the Late Season Top 20 for the Wooden Award. Earlier this week, Vivians was also selected to the Top 30 for the Naismith Trophy.

The Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy are both given annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players.

Vivians is also on midseason watch lists for the Wade Trophy and Ann Meyers Drysdale awards which also both honor the nation’s top women’s player.

Tough at home

The Humphrey Coliseum continues to be a nightmare setting for opponents of Mississippi State. With Thursday night’s win, the Bulldogs have now won 45 of their last 49 games at the Hump, including the last 12 in a row.

MSU is now 58-8 on its home floor since 2013-14. The Bulldogs are 70-13 at the Hump since Vic Schaefer took over the program in 2012.

Stingy defense

After allowing just 41 points to Vanderbilt on Thursday, Mississippi State has now held its opponent under 65 points in 13-consecutive games. The 41 points allowed were the fewest the Bulldogs have given up in a Southeastern Conference game this season.

MSU is 21-1 when limiting an opponent to 65 or fewer points this season and 96-22 under Schaefer when doing so.

Offensive success

MSU also had its best offensive output in a conference game this year by scoring 86 points against Vanderbilt. The previous high was the 82 the Bulldogs scored against Florida on Jan. 12.