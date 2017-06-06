Mississippi State wins Hattiesburg Regional championship

Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker hit a two-run single in the eighth inning when a fly ball dropped between two Southern Miss outfielders and the Bulldogs won 8-6 to capture the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional championship.

It was the 13th regional championship in MSU history and it advances to face the LSU Tigers in a super regional. Super regional sites will be announced Tuesday morning, but it’s expected LSU will host as the No. 4 national seed.

As they have done so many times this year, the Bulldogs came back from another deficit.

Down 5-1 after the fourth inning, MSU scored three runs in the fifth, one run in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

The Bulldogs also won their 40th game of the season and improve their record to 40-25.

After Rooker hit his 23rd home run of the season to put MSU up 1-0 in the first inning, Southern Miss put up a four-spot in its half of the frame, including Dylan Burdeaux’s 12th homer of the season.

The Golden Eagles extended the margin to 5-1 in the fourth on a solo home run by LeeMarcus Boyd.

It turned out to be home run derby at Pete Taylor Park as Tournament Most Valuable Player Cody Brown went deep for the ninth time this season for the Bulldogs and cut the Southern Miss lead to 5-4 in the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Hunter Slater answered with a home run of his own to give the Golden Eagles a 6-4 advantage.

Elijah MacNamee had an RBI single in the seventh to get MSU within 6-5, then Rooker’s single plated two more in the eighth. The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the ninth.

Rooker was one of four MSU players with two hits each, joining Mangum, Hunter Vansau and Harrison Bragg. Other than the home runs by Rooker and Brown, Josh Lovelady had the other extra base hit with a double.

The Bulldogs had five players on the Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament team with second baseman Hunter Stovall, shortstop Ryan Gridley, third baseman Brown, outfielder Mangum and pitcher Jacob Billingsley.

For more on MSU's regional win and what's to come, see upcoming issues of the Starkville Daily News this week.