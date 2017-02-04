Mississippi State men host Tennessee

No one has to tell Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland how tough the Tennessee Volunteers are.

As the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-5) get ready to host the Volunteers (13-9, 5-4) Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the two teams’ last meeting and what has transpired since is fresh in Howland’s mind.

“They’re really good,” Howland said of Tennessee. “They’ve been playing spectacularly from that game forward in terms of four wins in a row. They beat Kentucky at home and beat Kansas State. They crushed Auburn on the road in their last game.

“They’re playing well.”

