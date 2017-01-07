Mississippi State 95, LSU 78, men's college basketball final

Mississippi State placed five players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their first true road game of the season, taking a 95-78 win against LSU Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Aric Holman led the Bulldogs with 17 points to go along with his 9 rebounds. Lamar Peters totaled 15 points, while Quinndary Weatherspoon had 14. Also in double figures were I.J. Ready with 13 points and Mario Kegler 11. Ready matched a season high with eight assists.

For more information on the game, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.