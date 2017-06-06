Mississippi State 8, Southern Miss 6, college baseball final
By:
SDN Staff
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
HATTIESBURG, MS
Bulldogs win NCAA Hattiesburg Regional championship and improved their record to 40-25.
MSU now advances to a super regional to face No. 4 national seed LSU. The Tigers will more than likely host the super regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That announcement is expected Tuesday morning.
For more on the accomplishment by the Bulldogs in Hattiesburg, see Tuesday and Wednesday Starkville Daily News coverage.
Category: