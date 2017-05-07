Mississippi State 4, Texas A&M 3, college baseball final

Mississippi State rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to win another Southeastern Conference series.

The seventh-ranked Bulldogs worked some Saturday afternoon magic to knock off No. 15 Texas A&M in the final game of a three-game weekend series at Blue Bell Park.

MSU won its sixth conference series in eight tries this season. The Bulldogs did it for a second time by winning the final two games in a series. MSU also took back over first place in the conference standings.

The Bulldogs are 32-17 overall and 16-8 in league play, while the Aggies fell to 34-15 and 14-10.

For more details and a box score from Saturday's win for MSU, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.