Mississippi rolls out Hurricane Preparedness Week

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant declared this week as Hurricane Preparedness Week, with hurricane season starting Thursday and running until Nov. 30.

According to The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s 2017 Hurricane Guide, Mississippians should be well-prepared for the season whether they live near the coast or inland. During hurricanes, inland communities can face flooding, tornadoes, high winds, power outages and assisting evacuees from the coast.

Due to a weak or non-existent El Niño, NOAA has predicted this year’s hurricane season to be above normal activity with a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms, including two to four major hurricanes.

The guide recommends citizens stockpile enough supplies to sustain themselves and their families through the first 72 hours following a hurricane, since it could take that long for emergency services to reach any area.

Recommended items for a supply kit include: flashlights with extra batteries, portable radio with extra batteries, a NOAA (National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radio, at least three days of nonperishable food, one gallon per person per day of bottled water, first aid kit with prescription medications, being and clothing for each family member, blankets and towels, plastic dishes and utensils, rain jackets pants, sunscreen, insect repellent, sunglasses, baby supplies, pet supplies, sanitary supplies, toiletry items, enough cash to fill your vehicle with gas, emergency generator, bicycle helmet and copies of important documents.

The guide also recommends making a family evacuation plan and communication plan.

This year marks 12 years since Hurricane Katrina and five since Hurricane Isaac, the last tropical system to hit Mississippi.