Mississippi ranked 50th in Kids Count report

Despite making improvements in certain areas from 2010 to 2015, Mississippi was still ranked last among U.S. states in the latest report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation produces the Kids Count Data Book, which features the results of research geared toward strengthening families, building stronger communities and ensuring access to opportunity for children across the country -

Overall, Mississippi was ranked 48th in health, 48th in education, 50th in economic well-being and 50th in the family and community domain.

ECONOMIC WELL-BEING

The number of children living in poverty fell 2 percent over the five-year span, with 31 percent of Mississippi children living in households at or below the poverty line. However, 2015 saw a rise in that total from the previous year’s 29 percent.

Nationally, the percentage of children living in poverty followed the same trend, falling a percentage point to 21 percent.

Additionally, the number of children whose parents lack secure employment in Mississippi also fell 2 percent to 37 percent in 2015.

Improvements were reported in the number of teens not in school and not working, falling to 10 percent in 2015 from 13 percent in 2010.

Economic improvements for the state’s children follow trends in the state unemployment rate, with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security reporting the state unemployment rate was at its lowest level since 1976 in April 2017.

EDUCATION

Although Mississippi lagged the rest of the country in most areas, the state improved on other areas such as reading and math proficiency.

Overall, the number of young children not in school rose to 50 percent - a 3 percent hike from 47 percent in 2010. However, Mississippi fourth graders not proficient in reading fell 4 percent to 74 percent of Mississippi fourth graders from 78 percent in 2009.

Improvement could also be seen in math proficiency for eight graders, with totals falling to 78 percent in 2015 compared to 85 percent in 2009.

In terms of high school students not graduating on time, the state percentage stayed at 25 percent from 2010 to 2015. Nationally, this total fell from 21 percent in 2010 to 17 percent in 2015.

HEALTH

Mississippi’s biggest improvement came in the number of children covered with health insurance.

The 2017 reports shows the number of children without health insurance in Mississippi is at an all-time low, with just 4 percent not covered in 2015. This represents a 50 percent drop from 2010 totals.

Mississippi’s Kids Count Director Linda Southward said the group has seen the percentage of Mississippi’s children covered by health insurance increase substantially over the past several years, along with decrease in the teenage birth rate.

However, Southward said many more areas need to improve in order to change Mississippi’s overall ranking.

Child and teen deaths per 100,000 climbed over the time span in the report, with 40 child and teen deaths per 100,000 in 2015, compared to 38 in 2010.

Teens who abuse alcohol or drugs in Mississippi saw a slight decline, falling a percentage point to 5 percent for 2013-2014.

“States that consistently invest in children’s health and education, while providing economic opportunities on behalf of their families and communities, end up promoting a common good that makes a positive difference in children’s well-being,” Southward said.

FAMILY AND COMMUNITY

Mississippi made improvements in three of the four subcategories in the report, with the only negative trend coming in the category for children in single-parent families.

The report says 48 percent of Mississippi children live in single-parent households, up 2 percent from 2010 numbers.

The biggest gains for Mississippi came in the form of lower teen births per 1,000 - with 35 in 2015 compared to 55 per 1,000 teens in 2010. This total still lagged the national total of 22 teen births per 1,000.

While the number of children living in high-poverty areas saw an jump nationally, Mississippi saw slight improvement - dropping a percentage point over the five-year span to 27 percent.

Education also improved for Mississippi households, with the number of children in families where the head of the household lacks a high school diploma falling to 13 percent from 17 percent in 2010