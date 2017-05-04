Mississippi governor mulls lottery to help fund highways

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he might ask legislators to consider creating a lottery during a special session in June.

He said Thursday he will do it only if the state chamber of commerce supports using a lottery to help pay for highways and bridges.

Transportation has been a big issue for the Mississippi Economic Council, but the group has not taken a public position about a lottery.

Bryant says he asked the state economist to determine how much money a lottery might generate. Republican Bryant spoke out for a lottery during the regular session, but not as a specified source of transportation funding.

Mississippi is one of six states without the game of chance.

House Speaker Philip Gunn opposes a lottery but created a group to study the issue.