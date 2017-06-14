Mississippi congressman among those targeted during Virginia shooting

One Mississippi congressman is thankful to be alive after a rifle-wielding gunman shot several people at a Virginia ballpark early Wednesday morning.

U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Mississippi, told the SDN on Wednesday afternoon he was standing at third base during a congressional baseball practice for a charity game between Democrats and Republicans when the shooter began firing in his direction from the fence.

Kelly declined to comment on the details of the shooting, but said he was thankful to be safe and grateful for the colleagues that showed him support from both sides of the aisle.

“I’m still engaged and doing my committee hearing today, and continuing to meet with folks in the office today,” Kelly said in a phone interview. “I'm encouraged by the number of people, within an hour or less, colleagues from down the hall were coming to make sure Trent Kelly was okay, not that a congressman was okay.”

Republican Joe Barton of Texas told reporters the gunman first took shots at Kelly and missed before shooting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, of Louisiana. Scalise was playing second base when the shooting began and was struck in the hip.

After escaping the incident unharmed, Kelly took to Twitter to update the public, saying: “I am safe. We continue to pray for my colleagues and their families.”

Later in the day, Kelly addressed his Twitter following again with a photo from a House subcommittee meeting, saying: “we the Congress, we the people of this great nation will not be intimidated by cowards. We will continue to do the people's work.”

The shooting occurred at approximately 7 a.m. in Alexandria, Virginia, at a YMCA baseball field being used for the practice.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center - a private hospital in Washington, D.C. - said it was treating two patients from the incident. The hospital also said on Wednesday afternoon Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition, while the other unidentified patient is in “good condition.”

The rest of the Mississippi congressional delegation is reportedly safe and many took to Twitter to notify constituents.

Mississippi’s other two Republican congressmen - Gregg Harper and Steven Palazzo - both confirmed their safety following the incident. Palazzo is on the Republican baseball team but did not attend practice on Wednesday.

The suspect has since died from injuries and was identified by police as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Illinois.

The FBI says five people were taken to hospitals in the area to be treated for gunshot wounds, including the shooter. Among those injured included a Capitol Police officer, a congressional staffer and a lobbyist.

Investigators are in the process of looking into Hodgkinson’s social media presence and have reportedly searched his home in Illinois.

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, confirmed to the Associated Press that Hodgkinson served as a volunteer on his presidential campaign.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report