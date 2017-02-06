Mississippi confirms its first Zika case of the year

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday confirmed the first case of the highly-publicized Zika virus in the state in 2017.

MSDH did not give the location or the identity of the person infected, but said 23 travel-related cases were confirmed in Mississippi in 2016.

“It is important to remember that there are several types of mosquito-borne diseases, so it’s essential to always take precautions, protect yourself, and avoid mosquito exposure whenever possible at home or when traveling,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause devastating birth defects if contracted during pregnancy, the MSDH said in a press release. Additionally, Zika virus infection can cause a mild illness with symptoms (fever, joint pain, conjunctivitis and rash) lasting for several days to a week, but 80 percent of those infected show no symptoms at all.

“With spring and summer approaching, mission trips and vacations to these areas will be popular. Please be especially mindful of protecting yourself from mosquitoes while you’re abroad. Simple steps can make a big difference,” Byers said.