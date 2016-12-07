Missing man found dead in Starkville

The body of a missing Smith County man has been found in Starkville.

In a news release, the Starkville Police Department reported that the body of Brian Andrew Cantrell, 23, of Raleigh, Mississippi, was found just west of Willow Road Tuesday. Cantrell was last seen leaving his home on Nov. 28. Mississippi News Now reported that Cantrell suffered from a condition requiring him to take medication daily.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, Winston County Sherriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, there are no indications of foul play.

Cantrell will undergo an autopsy at the State Crime Lab.

Authorities are still searching for Cantrell’s maroon 2013 Honda Civic Si.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. A reward may be available from Crime Stoppers.