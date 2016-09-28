Miss. state reps to hold public forum

Multiple state legislators from across Mississippi will attend a public input session from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday at the Sportsplex on Lynn Lane. The informal meeting will give citizens a chance to speak to state leaders ahead of the next legislative session on January 3.

The event is part of a statewide input series, and is sponsored by the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus.

"We want to hear what the people are saying," said District 38 Rep. Tyrone Ellis, D-Starkville. "This is not a black or white issue. This is a people thing. I want the people to feel free to voice their concerns. We are trying to listen to the people, to give them a voice in the upcoming session. They need to have a voice so that they can speak to us unencumbered."

Topics will range from criminal justice reform to education and mental health funding, along with budget issues facing the state. The session will also touch on Medicad expansion, the state of Mississippi's infrastructure and tax issues stemming from corporate tax breaks. The event will be moderated by former MSU Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development Director Marty Wiseman.

