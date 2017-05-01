Miss. shipbuilding workforce to grow with new grant

The Greene County Board of Supervisors was recently awarded a $909,686 federal grant to expand an existing workforce training center to support the region’s ship building and marine industries.

The U.S. Department of Commerce grant is expected to generate 250 new jobs in southeast Mississippi.

The expanded workforce training center will look to provide enhanced training for high-demand skills such as electrical, ship fitting, welding, and pipefitting.

“We commend Greene County on their approach to create new opportunities for their local workers,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Dennis Alvord. “The educational opportunities resulting from this project will help Mississippi meet the growing demand for a skilled ship building workforce.”