Miss. Secretary of State OKs OCH petition language

The future of the OCH Regional Medical Center may be closer to realization after a petition was validated by state officials that would push the decision to a vote.

OCH public relations director Mary Kathryn Kight told the SDN on Thursday that the language of the petition has been validated by the Mississippi Secretary of State's office, which would give locals the opportunity to vote on if the hospital should remain locally-owned, be sold or leased.

Kight said 1,500 signatures are required before the issue can be presented to the county and put on the ballot.

The language of the original petition ultimately halted efforts to force a deal, but Kight said the Mississippi Secretary of State's office gave the green light to the current language of the petition.

"We have been taking signatures as we get them," Kight said. "Once we get the signatures, it would be up to (Oktibbeha County) to set the voting date."

Kight said they are about halfway to reaching the threshold to push the issue to a special vote.

Determining the future of the OCH has been a contentious issue over the last year, namely for the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors.

District 2 Supervisor and Board president Orlando Trainer told the SDN that the petition effort is giving locals the opportunity to have some kind of recourse in the process.

"We are still in the due diligence process and trying to get all of the information, and if it is put on the ballot, people should have all the information they need to make an informed decision," Trainer said.

Trainer said the hospital would still be a good investment even if it ends up staying locally-owned.

"Our intent is looking out for what is in the best interest for Oktibbeha County, not just health care," Trainer said. "But some have utilized it as an opportunity to make it an emotional situation."

Trainer said the Board has held several meetings and gatherings, but the next step would be to possibly bring in legal counsel to give the Board more options moving forward.

While the grassroots effort continues, Trainer said the petitions have yet to be submitted to the Board so the signatures can be vetted.

"We haven't seen anything yet and the only thing you can go on is what you've seen," Trainer said.