Miss. Court of Appeals to convene at MSU

The Mississippi Court of Appeals will hear criminal and civil appeals at Mississippi State University on Nov. 16.

Oral arguments are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Hunter Henry Center on campus. A three-judge panel will host the court at MSU, as part of the Court on the Road educational program for students and the public.

The court of appeals visits MSU every fall. Court on the Road looks to educate students and public about the appeals process, and give judges an opportunity to answer question about how the court operates. Judges will brief students following oral arguments, but no pending cases are discussed.

The rare opportunity provides a key learning experience for students interested in careers in law, as well as those who want to understand the courts system, according to MSU Clinical Assistant Professor of the Department of Political Science.

"When MSU host the Court of Appeals, we have standing room only," Waide said. "Hundreds of students come to see the court in action. It is a popular event for students and I am always amazed the next day in class by the questions I get about the proceedings. College students are always eager for real world experiences that complement what they are learning in the classroom…MSU very much appreciates the Court of Appeals' willingness to bring this experience to students."

For more, see the Nov. 11 edition.