Mingione has faith in his Wildcats

The past is the past for the Kentucky Wildcats at the Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament.

It didn’t matter to head coach Nick Mingione that Kentucky had lost three-straight games in Hoover, Ala., going into this year’s event This is a new year and the Wildcats have a different mindset.

After claiming a 7-2 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday, Kentucky was off to a good start at the SEC Tournament. It was scheduled to take on SEC Western Division champion LSU late on Thursday night.

It didn’t surprise Mingione to see his Wildcats have success throughout the season.

“This is a group that has earned my trust and the coaching staff’s trust,” said Mingione, a former Mississippi State assistant coach under John Cohen. “Like everything else, they have earned everything they have gotten so far.”

Kentucky went into the LSU game with a 39-18 overall record and it finished second in the Western Division with a 19-11 mark.

The Wildcats claimed a third seed in the SEC Tournament, which is the highest since a No. 2 spot in 2006.

Kentucky’s Evan White said it’s nice to have Mingione in the corner of the players.

“It’s awesome that your head coach and the rest of the coaching staff truly believe in you,” White said. “When guys don’t get the job done, there is someone right behind us to pick us up so it’s a special feeling.”

Mingione said his players have done everything he has asked of them this season and have earned their way.

Since August, Mingione has watched the Wildcats get it done in the classroom, on the field and in the community.

“We talk about the student, person and player in our program,” Mingione said. “They went out in the spring and had a 3.25 team (grade point average). We talk about the person and you saw Storm Wilson on the community service team. We have served our community and have obviously gotten it done on the field.

“When you are around a group of men that literally do everything you ask them to do, why wouldn’t I have confidence in them. We have team meetings and they have their notebooks. They are literally taking notes (Wednesday) before the game.”

Mingione was recognized as SEC Coach of the Year following the impressive regular season by Kentucky.

He was quick to deflect the credit to the members of his staff of Todd Gulliams, Roland Fanning and Jim Belanger.

“With the coaching staff I hired, I hit a grand slam,” Mingione said. “I told my wife that was something I wasn’t going to miss on. That was something I was going to get right.”