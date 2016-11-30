Milons to be recognized with other SEC title game MVPs

Freddie Milons choses to take the humble approach.

When it comes to being recognized this weekend as one of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game Most Valuable Players, the former Starkville High School player calls it an honor, but not something he’s going to brag about.

“This weekend they are going to put a focus on all the past winners and I just happened to be one of them," Milons said. "The fact that years later I have the trophy at my dad’s house, it’s very nice.”

One MVP is chosen following each SEC Championship Game as selected by a vote of the media.

Milons was the MVP of the 1999 SEC Championship Game as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

