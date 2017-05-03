Miller defeats Gilmore for open Ward 5 seat

Ward 5 Planning and Zoning Commissioner Patrick Miller won the Starkville Ward 5 Alderman seat on Tuesday night, defeating fellow Democrat Kayla Gilmore in the Democratic Primary Tuesday.

Miller won by 294 votes, with the final unofficial tally being 395 votes for him and 101 for Gilmore.

Miller, 26, has lived in Starkville for 10 years, and also works as an instructor for the MSU Center for Government and Community Development. He holds two degrees from MSU, and is active in various local athletic and academic organizations.

"My wife Carol and I are very appreciative of the support we received and just honored of be elected and to be able to support the people of Ward 5 and the city of Starkville," Miller said.

Miller’s term on the Board will begin July 1, replacing current Ward 5 Alderman Scott Maynard, who did not seek re-election. A third candidate, Republican Chase Neal dropped out of the race on April 24.

Gilmore, 33, a local business owner and two-term Starkville election commissioner thanked her supporters and the election commission. She said that she was unsure whether she would seek office again, but would remain active in the community.

"This is not the last you've seen of me," Gilmore said.

Gilmore also congratulated Miller on his victory.

Miller said he looked forward to getting acclimated to the Board and working on the city's budget.

"I look forward to improving quality of life for the citizens of Starkville," Miller said.