Miller appointed to MAS committee

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors (MAS) announced last week Oktibbeha County District 4 Supervisor Bricklee Miller has been appointed to the Strategic Planning and Vision Committee for the organization.

The announcement came during the Mississippi Association of Supervisors summer conference.

"It is a great honor to be a public servant and I thank MS Association of Supervisors for the opportunity to help lead this fantastic association," Miller told the SDN on Monday.

Miller is in her second year as an Oktibbeha County supervisor and also serves on the MAS scholarship committee.

Seven supervisors were appointed to the board: Randy Bosarge, Jackson County, Debra Mabry, Homes County – Bricklee Miller, Oktibbeha County – Dwight Norris, Smith County – Connie Rockco, Harrison County – Johnny Roswell, Jasper County – Josh Todd, Lauderdale County.

The seven member board works with supervisors from the 82 participating counties, the MAS and MSU Extension Service Center for Governmental Relations.